September 25, 2020

Symmes Valley remote learning student has COVID-19

By Staff Reports

Published 6:00 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020

A Symmes Valley elementary student has been reported to have COVID-19, but the student is on the remote learning plan.

 

According to a letter released by Symmes Valley Local Schools, they were informed by the Lawrence County Health Department that “an individual who has elected to participate in our remote learning option has tested positive for COVID-19.”

 

The district said that because the student was doing remote learning, the student posed “no close contact concerns with respect to contact tracing.”

 

They wished the student a successful recovery and said they wouldn’t share any more information about the student to protect their confidentiality.

 

The school system will continue to monitor the situation with the health department and provide additional information as needed.

