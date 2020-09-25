expand
September 25, 2020

Dawson-Bryant High School’s “Hornet “Band of Pride,” who won overall champion, performs in the 2019 Buckeye Classic at Tanks Memorial Stadium in Ironton. This year’s event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers a re planning for it to return in 2021. (The Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Buckeye Classic canceled for 2020

By Heath Harrison

Published 6:23 pm Friday, September 25, 2020

A marching band festival that has been a staple of the county for decades will be taking a break this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Buckeye Classic, which takes place each October at Ironton High School, has been canceled for 2020.

The event typically brings more than a dozen bands, majorettes and flag corps from high schools throughout the region and packs the stands at the school.

“Unfortunately, the contest is canceled,” Ironton band director Jeff Sanders told The Ironton Tribune on Thursday. “The Ohio Music Education Association decided to not sanction any band events for this fall. Hopefully, we will be able to resume next year.”

