Obituaries – 9/24/2020

John Leach

Sept. 3, 1939–Sept. 22, 2020

Dr. Leach, a renowned orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, passed away at home on Sept. 22, 2020.

He was the son of the late Walter and Evelyn Fletcher Leach.

John was married to his late wife, and high school sweetheart, Mary Rader Leach, who passed away in 2008.

He is survived by his children, Judson Leach, his son and Joanne Leach, his daughter and caregiver for 12 years. He is survived by brother, Charles (Jane) Leach, sister, Mary Bissell and sister, Paula (Fred) Pope. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Golden Dick

Golden Asbury Dick, 75, of Lavalette, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

A celebration of life service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at Sanctuary of Grace Church, 36 Township Road 1204 Proctorville.

