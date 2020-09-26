Flyers blank Dragons for sixth shutout of season

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The St. Joseph Flyers just seem to like those shutouts.

The Flyers picked up their sixth shutout in nine games this season as they beat the Fairland Dragons 4-0 on Saturday in a non-league game.

The Flyers’ defense limited Fairland to 12 total shots and eight on goal. St. Joseph goalkeeper Jimmy Mahlmeister had eight saves.

Four different players scored on offense with Bryce Balestra get two assists.

Zach Johnson scored an unassisted goal with 12:33 on the clock early in the game.

Just a little less than two minutes later, Elijah Rowe registered an unassisted goal at the 14:20 mark.

J.C. Damron scored the next goal with 29:21 showing on the clock as he got an assist from Balestra to make it 3-0 at the half.

The Flyers got the only goal of the second half when Elijah Rowe scored off an assist from Bryce Balestra at the 11:43 mark.

Fairland used two goalkeepers with Jamison Lauder getting 11 saves and Polcyn registering 4 saves.

S.t Joseph goes to West Union on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game and then meets Lucasville Valley at 6 p.m. on Thursday in a key SOC game.

The Flyers are 8-0-1 on the season and 3-0-1 in the Southern Ohio Conference. Valley and the Flyers tied 1-1 in the first game of the season but Valley lost 3-2 to New Boston last week to put the Indians in a must-win situation in order to get a share of the league title.

Fairland 0 0 = 0

St. Joseph 3 1 = 4

First Half

SJ – Zach Johnson (unassisted) 12:33

SJ – Elijah Rowe (unassisted) 14:20

SJ – J.C. Damron (assist Bryce Balestra) 29:21

Second Half

SJ – Jackson Rowe (assist Bryce Balestra) 11:43

Saves – FHS: Jamison Lauder 11, Jacob Polcyn 4; SJ: Jimmy Mahlmeister 8.

Shots – FHS: 12; SJ: 27

Shots on Goal: FHS: 8; SJ: 19

Corner kicks – FHS: 1; SJ; 5