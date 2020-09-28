Associated Press Ohio High School Football Poll
This is the third Associated Press high school football polls released on Monday. First place votes are in parenthesis:
DIVISION I
Team Record Pts.
1, Pickerington Central (16) 5-0 195
2, Dublin Coffman (1) 5-0 159
3, West Chester Lakota West (1) 4-0 147
4, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 4-1 140
5, Mentor 4-1 103
6, Perrysburg 5-0 99
7, Clayton Northmont (1) 5-0 87
8, Cincinnati Princeton 4-1 63
9, Canton McKinley 4-1 49
10, Springfield 4-1 46
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati St. Xavier 24. Pickerington North 18.
DIVISION II
Team Record Pts.
1, Akron Hoban (18) 5-0 193
2, Toledo Central Catholic 5-0 141
3, Avon 5-0 125
4, Westerville South (1) 5-0 117
5, Massillon Perry 5-0 101
6, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 5-0 84
7, Massillon Washington 4-1 68
8, Piqua 5-0 60
9, Hudson 5-0 59
10, Cincinnati La Salle 3-2 46
Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch (1) 43. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 25. Cincinnati Turpin 17. Avon Lake 15. Kings Mills Kings 14. Lewis Center Olentangy 12.
DIVISION III
Team Record Pts.
1, Chardon (14) 5-0 197
2, Bellbrook (3) 5-0 155
3, Hamilton Badin (1) 5-0 128
4, Canfield (1) 5-0 118
5, Streetsboro (1) 5-0 116
6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 5-0 99
7, Thornville Sheridan 5-0 84
8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 4-1 58
9, New Richmond 4-1 37
10, London 5-0 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 22. New Philadelphia 20. Trotwood-Madison 20. Aurora 14. Hamilton Ross 13. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 12.
DIVISION IV
Team Record Pts.
1, St. Clairsville (9) 5-0 153
2, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 5-0 125
3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4) 5-0 123
4, Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 5-0 122
5, Bellevue 5-0 110
6, Bloom-Carroll 5-0 83
7, Canal Fulton Northwest 5-0 80
8, Waverly 5-0 63
9, Cincinnati McNicholas (2) 4-1 61
10, Shelby (1) 5-0 47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beloit West Branch (1) 31. LaGrange Keystone (1) 22. Byesville Meadowbrook 21. Canton South 20. Wauseon 17. Huron 14.
DIVISION V
Team Record Pts.
1, Kirtland (16) 5-0 199
2, Ironton (3) 5-0 174
3, Canfield S. Range (1) 5-0 150
4, Findlay Liberty-Benton 5-0 128
5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 5-0 100
6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1) 5-0 99
7, Garrettsville Garfield 5-0 67
8, Wheelersburg 4-1 59
9, Tontogany Otsego 5-0 38
10, Sugarcreek Garaway 5-0 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellaire 27. Gahanna Columbus Academy 20. Brookville 15.
DIVISION VI
Team Record Pts.
1, Coldwater (11) 5-0 189
2, Beverly Fort Frye (3) 5-0 155
3, Mechanicsburg (3) 5-0 153
4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 5-0 121
5, Archbold (2) 5-0 103
6, Wickliffe 5-0 96
7, Frankfort Adena 5-0 87
8, N. Robison Col. Crawford 5-0 74
9, Centerburg 5-0 40
10, Mogadore 3-1 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Creston Norwayne 15. Andover Pymatuning Valley 12. Sherwood Fairview 12. Worthington Christian 12.
DIVISION VII
Team Record Pts.
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (20) 5-0 200
2, Ft. Loramie 5-0 167
3, Glouster Trimble 5-0 126
4, New Madison Tri-Village 5-0 116
5, Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 4-1 104
6, Lima Central Catholic 4-1 94
7, Malvern 5-0 83
8, Lucas 4-1 54
9, Dalton 4-1 48
10, Leetonia 5-0 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Perry 31. Arlington 26. Monroeville 18.