Eleven new cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County

On Tuesday, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, including four children.

Among those, eight are female and three are male. The ages ranged from 9-63.

Since March 25, there have 711 cases. The health department is following 131 cases and 580 people are out of isolation. They are monitoring 282 people who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is 22, with 14 females and eight males, ages 52-95.

6,744 tests have been done to date.