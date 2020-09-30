Bailey’s hat-trick keys Redwomen victory

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Paige Bailey spends her soccer games playing defense. She still played center defender against Chesapeake, but she still figured out a way to score.

And score she did.

Bailey turned in a hat-trick as she punched in three goals despite playing defense to lead the Rock Hill Redwomen to a 7-0 win over the Lady Panthers in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Bri Reynolds — who had two goals and two assists — got Rock Hill’s first goal five minutes into the game with an assist from Ashlie Howards.

Bailey then scored her first goal six minutes later with an assist from Reynolds.

The lead went to 4-0 as Emma Scott got an unassisted goal and then Ellen Heaberlin found the back of the net with an assist from Reynolds.

Just before the half the lead went to 5-0 as Bailey got an unassisted goal.

With 24:00 on the second half clock, Reynolds scored with an assist from Scott and then Bailey completed her hat-trick with an unassisted goal at the 8-minute mark.

The Redwomen host Southeastern on Wednesday.

Chesapeake 0 0 = 0

Rock Hill 5 2 = 7

First Quarter

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Ashlie Howard) 35:00

RH – Paige Bailey (assist Bri Reynolds) 29:00

RH – Emma Scott (unassisted) 28:00

RH – Ellen Heaberlin (assist Bri Reynolds) 23:00

RH – Paige Bailey (unassisted) 9:00

Second Quarter

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Emma Schott) 24:00

RH – Paige Bailey (unassisted) 8:00

Saves – CHS: 27; RH: 0.