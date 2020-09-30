CAO Family Medical Centers, National Guard to do COVID-19 testing

Drive-up testing begins today in Proctorville

For the next month, the people of Lawrence County will be able to take advantage of drive-up COVID-19 testing.

Starting today, Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization Family Medical Centers will partner with the National Guard for the next four weeks to provide COVID-19 drive-up testing at four locations from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesdays:

• Today – Proctorville Fair Grounds, 7755 County Road 107, Proctorville.

• Oct. 7 – Pick‘n Save parking lot, 1113 Ironton Hills, Ironton.

• Oct. 14 – Ohio University Southern (pending), 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton.

• Oct. 21 – Pick‘n Save parking lot, 1113 Ironton Hills, Ironton.

There is no out-of-pocket fee for the testing, but insurance may be billed for those who are insured.

Testing results normally take two days and will be accessible to individuals via an online portal when the results are final. Assistance will be provided for those unable to access the portal due to lack of devices and/or internet availability.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with the National Guard and area organizations to bring this much-needed testing to our community,” said Gary Roberts, Family Medical Centers’ director of operations. “This kind of cooperative testing and tracing is a key factor in helping to battle this virus,” he continued.

Those wishing to be tested should bring a photo ID (if available) and any pertinent insurance information, if insured. The Family Medical Centers encourages anyone who wants to be tested to take advantage of this opportunity, whether or not they have symptoms of the virus.

As of Monday, Lawrence County has had 700 positive cases of COVID-19 since March 25. Of those cases, the health department was still monitoring 124 cases and 576 cases were out of isolation.

There have been 22 COVID-19 deaths, ages 52-95 with 14 women and eight men.