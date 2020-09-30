Dragons rally by Trojans

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Down but not out.

The Fairland Dragons found themselves trailing the Portsmouth Trojans 1-0 at halftime in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

But the Dragons put together a strong comeback in the second half as they rallied to beat the Trojans 3-1.

Skyler McKenzie scored an unassisted goal at the 7:40 mark of the first half as Portsmouth went up 1-0.

But the Dragons tied the game quickly to begin the second half as Justin Theiss got an unassisted goal at just 2:28 on the clock.

Fairland finally took the lead at the 19:42 mark when Jacob Polcyn scored with an assist from Parker Wyant.

Adam Marcum scored an unassisted goal five minutes later for a 3-1 cushion and sealed the Dragons’ win.

Fairland goalkeeper Jamison Lauder had seven saves and the Dragons took 25 shots with 12 on goal. They had four corner kicks.

Portsmouth goalie Jay Thomas had nine saves and Portsmouth took 18 shots with eight on goal. They had one corner kick.

Portsmouth 1 0 = 1

Fairland 0 3 = 3

First Half

Prt – Skyler McKenzie (unassisted) 7:40

Second Half

Fa – Justin Theiss (unassisted) 2:28

Fa – Jacob Polcyn (assist Parker Wyant) 19:42

Fa – Adam Marcum (unassisted) 24:12

Saves – PHS: Jay Thomas 9; FHS: Jamison Lauder 7

Shots – PHS: 18; FHS: 25

Shots on Goal: PHS: 8; FHS: 12

Corner Kicks – PHS: 1; FHS: 4