Editorial: Move was rightfully shut down

On Monday morning, State Rep, John Becker, R-Union, filed charges with Clermont County Municipal Court, accusing Gov. Mike DeWine of a number of criminal offenses.

It was a typical stunt by Becker, who has made a name for himself as a hysteric regarding safety measures by the governor surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now he wants him arrested.

Becker’s charges were pretty laughable, and downright bizarre, accusing DeWine of making terroristic threats and inducing panic for daring to listen to the science on the pandemic.

Within a few hours, the county prosecutor said there was zero basis for the complaint and tossed it — an obvious response.

Rather than grandstand and push such nonsense, perhaps it is time Becker actually focused on constructive ways to get the state through the pandemic.

These over-the-top theatrics benefit no one and his constituents may want to take notice of his priorities.