Six South Point students test positive for COVID-19

SOUTH POINT — six students in the school’s district have tested positive for COVID-19, South Point Local Schools said on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the district, one student tested positive at South Point High School, two at South Point Middle School, two at South Point Elementary and one at Burlington Elementary.

There are also two staff members who tested positive.

The district assured parents that classrooms, common areas and buses have been sanitized and asked parents to monitor their children’s health.

The district said it is working with the Lawrence County Health Department and assisting them with necessary contact tracing.

South Point schools have three options for students — five days a week of in-person classes, a blended learning option of in-person and remote learning, and five days of virtual learning.