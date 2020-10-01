Local teams learn opponents for first round of OHSAA football playoffs

Jim Walker

The 2020 year — including high school football — has been like nothing we’ve seen before., and the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs are proof.

This season due to the COVID-19 and health concerns, Ohio high schools were only allowed six regular season games.

For now.

You see, the playoffs begin in week 7 and every team is invited to participate as the OHSAA waived the Harbin Points Rating System.

However, teams did not have to participate and could continue to schedule regular season games. Teams who chose to be part of the playoffs can also schedule regular season games after they are eliminated.

In fact, teams with a first-round bye may schedule a scrimmage (no fans allowed) or even a game.

Teams who opted to play were put to a coach’s vote for seeding purposes similar to other sports.

In Division 5 Region 19, it was no surprise that 2019 state runner-up Ironton (5-0) was the No. 1 seed and drew a first-round bye. Ironton will play the winner of New Lexington (3-2) at Westfall (3-1) in the second round at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The Chesapeake Panthers (2-3) will play at Portsmouth West (3-2) in the first round while the South Point Pointers (0-5) go to Wellston (3-2).

All Division 5 and 6 playoff games will be at 7 p.m. on Saturdays unless otherwise noted.

In Division 6 of Region 23, the Fairland Dragons drew the No. 3 seed behind No. 1 seed Fort Frye and No. 2 seed Centerburg.

In the first round on Oct. 10, the Coal Grove Hornets (2-2) will host the Grandview Heights Bobcats (0-5) while the Rock Hill Redmen (2-3) entertain the Crooksville Ceramics (1-4) and the Symmes Valley Vikings (4-1) are also at home as they play the Southeastern Panthers (1-4).

Here is a list of results for the local playoff teams and their first-round opponents:

OHSAA Football Playoffs

Division 5 Region 19

Ironton (5-0)

At Portsmouth 50-9

Gallipolis 55-7

Coal Grove 71-0

At Rock Hill 41-0

At Chesapeake 58-10

Cin. Sycamore xx-xx

Chesapeake (2-3)

At Fairland 13-28

At Rock Hill 10-14

At South Point 42-0

Portsmouth 49-38

Ironton 58-10

Coal Grove xx-xx

South Point (0-5)

At Gallipolis 0-41

Portsmouth 14-31

Chesapeake 0-42

At Fairland 7-47

Rock Hill 26-34

At Ironton cncld

Portsmouth West (3-2)

Prts. Notre Dame 28-7

At Waverly 13-49

At Minford 14-35

Lucasville Valley 28-14

At Oak Hill 21-14

Wheelersburg xx-xx

Westfall (3-1)

At Southeastern 20-0

Zane Trace 36-21

At Adena 0-43

Huntington Ross 36-0

At Piketon cncld

Unioto xx-xx

New Lexington (3-2)

At Sheridan 18-55

West Muskingum 40-14

Meadowbrook 8-49

At Morgan 53-41

Crooksville 28-0

At Coshocton xx-xx

Wellston (3-2)

At River Valley 41-6

Nelsonville-York 24-12

Alexander 40-0

Gallipolis 14-19

Fort Frye 6-28

Vinton County xx-xx

Division 6 Region 23

Fairland (4-1)

Chesapeake 28-13

Coal Grove 27-21

At Portsmouth 34-6

South Point 47-7

At Gallipolis 43-47

At Rock Hill xx-xx

Coal Grove (2-2)

Rock Hill 20-6

At Fairland 21-27

At Ironton 0-71

Gallipolis cncld

Portsmouth 66-63

At Chesapeake xx-xx

Rock Hill (2-3)

At Coal Grove 6-20

Chesapeake 14-10

At Gallipolis 6-47

Ironton 0-41

At South Point 34-26

Fairland xx-xx

Symmes Valley (4-1)

South Gallia 44-6

At Green 51-0

Beaver Eastern 22-50

At Sciotoville East 34-6

At Prts. Notre Dame 24-16

Northwest xx-xx

Crooksville Ceramics (1-4)

Maysville 0-20

At Meadowbrook 0-51

At Coshocton 21-49

West Muskingum 47-6

At New Lexington 0-28

Morgan xx

Grandview Heights (0-5)

At Northmor 0-34

Whitehall-Yearling 14-22

Harvest Prep 13-64

At Liberty Union 6-77

At Buckeye Valley 7-50

Col. Academy xx-xx

Southeastern (1-4)

Westfall 0-20

At Huntington Ross 44-28

Piketon 16-46

At Zane Trace 22-36

At Unioto 6-36

Paint Valley xx-xx