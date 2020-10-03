expand
Ad Spot

October 3, 2020

Chamber of Commerce, Armstrong to host virtual forums for candidates

By Staff Reports

Published 12:03 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

SOUTH POINT — The Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Armstrong, will host two virtual forums Tuesday and Thursday, in which candidates running for election in Lawrence County will answer questions from community members.

Sarah Simmons, publisher of Ironton Publications, will moderate.

Candidates will participate in virtual live interviews that will be recorded and later posted on the Chamber’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lawrencecountycofc and on the Chamber’s website at https://lawrencecc.org/index.html.

Each participant will have approximately 10 minutes to speak. Interviews will be available for viewing until Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

County candidates will be interviewed starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday and state candidates will be interviewed starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Questions may be submitted by email to shirley@lawrencecountyohio.org or by mail to the Chamber at 216 Collins Ave., South Point, OH 45680. Please include the candidate’s name, your name and city, and the question.

For more information, contact the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce office at 740-377-4550.

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    How do you think the Senate should move to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business

News

Grand jury releases audio that details raid that killed Breonna Taylor

News

Trick or Treat in Ironton will be Oct. 29

News

Supporting those in need

News

Suspects arrested for theft of Wayne National Forest property

News

Court nixes Ohio ballot applications arriving by fax, email

Lifestyles

HISTORY LESSON: Sept. 1901 – An Ohio president dies in office

COVID-19

Scioto, Lawrence counties unchanged in COVID-19 alert update

News

Chamber of Commerce, Armstrong to host virtual forums for candidates

News

ODOT issues weekly road work update

Lifestyles

Bare releases box set compiling works with Silverstein

News

Chamber, LEDC celebrate Manufacturing Day

News

Briggs Lawrence County Public Library to receive 40 hotspots

News

Local youth to celebrate National 4-H Week

COVID-19

Trump going to military hospital

BREAKING NEWS

Biden and his wife test negative for coronavirus

COVID-19

Trump COVID infection thrusts world in uncharted territory

News

GENERATIONS: Keeping the city going – Pemberton is over much of Ironton’s infrastructure

News

GENERATIONS: A life in dance – Carter has had a dance studio for more than five decades

News

GENERATIONS: Enchanting lessons – Children’s author draws from family to teach

News

GENERATIONS: Serving his community – Former mayor stays involved in Chesapeake civic life

News

Biden takes Ohio lead in FOX poll

News

Rally on the highway

News

Nomination of new Supreme Court justice divided along party lines

Coal Grove

Boil water advisory issued for some Coal Grove customers