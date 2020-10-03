expand
October 3, 2020

EDITORIAL: Learn from this moment

By Editorial Board

Published 12:14 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

The nation has been absorbing the news, which came in the early hours of Friday, that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

The news came at the height of the general election campaign, as the president was expected to face Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, in two more debates in coming weeks as the Nov. 3 election neared.

Beyond its obvious political impacts, Trump’s revelation may prove to be a teachable moment regarding the pandemic.

As the president, he is, without a doubt, the most protected person on the planet.

All those coming into close contact with the president are tested, while Trump himself has undergone regular tests as well.

But, even these measures were not foolproof and the virus has infected those in the White House, including the Trumps and advisor Hope Hicks.

The message here is that, if even he can get the virus, so can you, no matter how healthy you may feel you are. No one is invincible.

The threat remains and will continue for some time, even after Trump recovers from his bout.

So, please, continue to wear masks when in public. Wash your hands regularly. And use social distancing and common sense measures as much as possible and monitor the health of your family.

Continued vigilance and following the guidelines is the only real defense we have.

