October 3, 2020

ODOT issues weekly road work update

By Staff Reports

Published 12:02 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• U.S. 52/Wal-Mart Way Intersection Improvement – U.S. 52 will be reduced to two, 12-foot lanes in each direction. Estimated completion: Summer.
• U.S. 52 rockslide remediation – U.S. 52 Westbound is reduced to one lane between the Ashland, Kentucky Twin Bridges and Lick Creek Road for median barrier wall construction; construction also includes blasting and excavating rock from the hillside at various locations, paving and guardrail installation. Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane each direction throughout construction, with possible full closure of the route for interim, short-term periods during blasting operations. Estimated completion: Summer.

• State Route 7 rockslide remediation – State Route 7 southbound between Buffalo Creek Road and Tallow Ridge Road is reduced to one, 12-foot lane. Daily, short-duration closures (approx. 15-mins) will occur around noon each day. State Route 7 will close in each direction during this time for blasting operations. Estimated completion: Fall.

• State Route 141 bridge replacement – State Route 141 will be reduced to one, 11-foot lane between State Route 378 and Aid-Oak Ridge Furnace Road in the village of Aid.

• In Scioto County, the U.S. Grant Bridge on U.S. 23 in Portsmouth, will experience daily shoulder closures for completion of the structure’s annual inspection Monday-Wednesday. Travel lanes on the bridge will remain open, but may experience short duration (15 minutes or less) closures or restrictions as needed, with traffic maintained using flaggers. The inspection will take place daily from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. starting Monday. Estimated completion: 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall.

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your trip, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.

