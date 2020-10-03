expand
Ad Spot

October 3, 2020

Report: Ohio schools among the safest to reopen

By Staff Reports

Published 7:05 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020

By The Center Square

COLUMBUS — As schools around the country continue to struggle with opening to in-person learning, a new report shows Ohio as one of the top places in the nation for schools to reopen safely.

As some students learn online, through a hybrid model or in person in classrooms because of COVID-19, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the safest schools to reopen. It ranked Ohio as seventh.

“In-person school is vital for the economy because it both provides temporary supervision for children during the day and most importantly helps students have a better chance of achieving future economic success,” Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst, said. “Of course, we should put everyone’s safety first, and only open schools in a safe way.”

In-person school closings during the pandemic often forced parents to stay at home, placing a burden particularly on single parents who could not work from home, Gonzalez said.

At the same time, Gonzalez pointed toward studies that show students develop better when in a classroom.

“In the long-term, studies show that in-person schooling provides more effective learning for students, in addition to better social development and mental health, compared to online learning. Students who get instruction in the classroom therefore may have better economic futures.”

WalletHub compared the states, using 15 metrics, including things like number of child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children, the average public school size and the ratio of students to school nurses.

Ohio ranked 9th in child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children and 18th in the overall likelihood of COVID-19 infections.

Ohio ranks four spots behind neighboring Pennsylvania, which was third, but five spots ahead of the next closest Midwestern state, Wisconsin.

The report ranked Vermont as the nation’s safest schools and Mississippi as the least safe.

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    How do you think the Senate should move to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Report: Ohio schools among the safest to reopen

News

Grand jury releases audio that details raid that killed Breonna Taylor

News

Trick or Treat in Ironton will be Oct. 29

News

Supporting those in need

News

Suspects arrested for theft of Wayne National Forest property

News

Court nixes Ohio ballot applications arriving by fax, email

Lifestyles

HISTORY LESSON: Sept. 1901 – An Ohio president dies in office

COVID-19

Scioto, Lawrence counties unchanged in COVID-19 alert update

News

Chamber of Commerce, Armstrong to host virtual forums for candidates

News

ODOT issues weekly road work update

Lifestyles

Bare releases box set compiling works with Silverstein

News

Chamber, LEDC celebrate Manufacturing Day

News

Briggs Lawrence County Public Library to receive 40 hotspots

News

Local youth to celebrate National 4-H Week

COVID-19

Trump going to military hospital

BREAKING NEWS

Biden and his wife test negative for coronavirus

COVID-19

Trump COVID infection thrusts world in uncharted territory

News

GENERATIONS: Keeping the city going – Pemberton is over much of Ironton’s infrastructure

News

GENERATIONS: A life in dance – Carter has had a dance studio for more than five decades

News

GENERATIONS: Enchanting lessons – Children’s author draws from family to teach

News

GENERATIONS: Serving his community – Former mayor stays involved in Chesapeake civic life

News

Biden takes Ohio lead in FOX poll

News

Rally on the highway

News

Nomination of new Supreme Court justice divided along party lines