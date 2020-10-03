expand
October 3, 2020

Suspects arrested for theft of Wayne National Forest property

By Associated Press

Published 12:44 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

NELSONVILLE — Recently, a U.S. Forest Service Special Agent from the Wayne National Forest obtained arrest warrants for Jimmy Taylor and Brian Fisher. Both were involved in the break-in and theft of a law enforcement trailer and UTV from the Wayne NF Warehouse in Nelsonville.

Fisher was arrested in Nelsonville by Forest Service law enforcement with assistance from Athens County Probation and Sheriff’s Department, Hocking County Sheriff’s Department, Nelsonville Police Department and Buchtel Police Department. Taylor is also in custody facing felony theft of government property.

“Theft and vandalism of government property are crimes with serious consequences,” stated the WNF special agent who arrested the suspects. “Those consequences include being charged with a federal crime and going to federal prison.”

In July, Fisher pleaded guilty to one count of felony receiving stolen government property in violation of 18 USC 641, punishable by up to ten years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Hunter, United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio Eastern Division in Columbus, is prosecuting this case.

