expand
Ad Spot

October 4, 2020

Lady Pointers shake off rust to blank Blue Angels in OVC

By Associated Press

Published 4:24 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020

Chance Short
chance.short@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — The South Point Lady Pointers had not played a soccer game in over two weeks, but they were still able to shut out the Gallipolis Blue Angels on Thursday, 2-0.
Pointers coach Erin Jenkins said she “was very pleased with how (her team) played” and spoke highly of forward Elaysia Wilburn who scored the team’s first goal of the night in the first half.
“She has stepped up big time for us the last few games,” Jenkins said.
Wilburn’s goal in the first half made it her third time this season kicking a go ahead goal that would eventually be the game winner.
Bridget Hern also had a goal in the first half that was assisted by Kylee Ellison. Ellison assisted on Wilburn’s goal as well.
The Lady Pointers used the second half for defense as they secured the win with the help of Whitney Mckenzie’s 16 saves on the night.
Sarah Roach sured up the middle of the field making it difficult to make clean passes and winning 50/50 balls through the air.
Jenkins summed it up saying, “My offense won the game for us the first half and our defense stepped up in the second half to secure the win.”
South Point 2 0 = 2
Gallipolis 0 0 = 0
Goals – SP: Elaysia Wilburn 1, Bridget Horn 1
Assists – SP: Kylee Ellison 2
Saves – SP: Whitney McKenzie 16

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    How do you think the Senate should move to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Report: Ohio schools among the safest to reopen

News

Grand jury releases audio that details raid that killed Breonna Taylor

News

Trick or Treat in Ironton will be Oct. 29

News

Supporting those in need

News

Suspects arrested for theft of Wayne National Forest property

News

Court nixes Ohio ballot applications arriving by fax, email

Lifestyles

HISTORY LESSON: Sept. 1901 – An Ohio president dies in office

COVID-19

Scioto, Lawrence counties unchanged in COVID-19 alert update

News

Chamber of Commerce, Armstrong to host virtual forums for candidates

News

ODOT issues weekly road work update

News

Chamber, LEDC celebrate Manufacturing Day

Lifestyles

Bare releases box set compiling works with Silverstein

News

Briggs Lawrence County Public Library to receive 40 hotspots

News

Local youth to celebrate National 4-H Week

COVID-19

Trump going to military hospital

BREAKING NEWS

Biden and his wife test negative for coronavirus

COVID-19

Trump COVID infection thrusts world in uncharted territory

News

GENERATIONS: Keeping the city going – Pemberton is over much of Ironton’s infrastructure

News

GENERATIONS: A life in dance – Carter has had a dance studio for more than five decades

News

GENERATIONS: Enchanting lessons – Children’s author draws from family to teach

News

GENERATIONS: Serving his community – Former mayor stays involved in Chesapeake civic life

News

Biden takes Ohio lead in FOX poll

News

Rally on the highway

News

Nomination of new Supreme Court justice divided along party lines