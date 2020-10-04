expand
October 4, 2020

MLB Postseason Schedule & Results

By Associated Press

Published 4:08 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020

Major League Baseball
Postseason Schedule & Results
All Times EDT
x-if necessary
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2
Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Thursday, Oct. 1: Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 2, Minnesota 0
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston 4, Minnesota 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston 3, Minnesota 1
New York Yankees 2, Cleveland 0
Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees 12, Cleveland 3
Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees 10, Cleveland 9
National League
Los Angeles Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2
Thursday, Oct. 1: Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 0
Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 0, 13 innings
Thursday, Oct. 1: Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 0
Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd., rain forecast
Friday, Oct. 2: Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0
San Diego 2, St. Louis 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis 7, San Diego 4
Thursday, Oct. 1: San Diego 11, St. Louis 9
Friday, Oct. 2: San Diego 4, St. Louis 0
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees
At San Diego
Monday, Oct. 5: New York Yankees (Cole 7-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1), 8:07 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6: New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2) vs. New York Yankees (Happ 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (García 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
x-Friday, Oct. 9: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Houston
At Los Angeles
Monday, Oct. 5: Houston (Greinke 3-3) vs. Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 4:07 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston (Urquidy 1-1) vs. Oakland (Manaea 4-3), 4:37 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland vs. Houston, 3:35 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland vs. Houston, 3:35 p.m.
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Houston vs. Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
National League
San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:38 p.m. (FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:08 p.m. (FS1)
Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 9:08 p.m. (MLB)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 9:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
Miami vs. Atlanta
At Houston
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Miami vs. Atlanta, 2:08 p.m. (FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Miami vs. Atlanta, 2:08 p.m. (MLB)
Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta vs. Miami, 2:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta vs. Miami, 2:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Miami vs. Atlanta, 4:08 p.m. (FS1)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
At San Diego
(All Games on TBS)
Sunday. Oct. 11:
Monday, Oct. 12:
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
x-Thursday, Oct. 15:
x-Friday, Oct. 16:
x-Saturday, Oct. 17:
National League
At Arlington, Texas
(Fox or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 12:
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
Thursday, Oct. 15:
x-Friday, Oct. 16:
x-Saturday, Oct. 17:
x-Sunday, Oct. 18:
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
At Arlington, Texas
(All Games on Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 20:
Wednesday, Oct. 21:
Friday, Oct. 23:
Saturday, Oct. 24:
x-Sunday, Oct. 25:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 27:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 28:

