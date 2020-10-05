expand
October 5, 2020

Local police officers drove through The Lantern at Morning Pointe grounds Wednesday. They got a welcome from residents and staff. (The Ironton Tribune | Jeremy Holtzapfel)

Morning Pointe hosts law enforcement parade for assisted living residents

By Staff Reports

Published 2:40 am Monday, October 5, 2020

Resident Lois waving her flag in support of local law enforcement by the front entrance of The Lantern at Morning Pointe. (The Ironton Tribune | Jeremy Holtzapfel)

The Lantern at Morning Pointe, like many assisted living facilities, has had to make plenty of changes this year in the pursuit of keeping its residents safe. However, that isn’t to say they still can’t have fun.

Community Relations director Tammy Muffley spearheaded an event Wednesday that brought smiles to the faces of both the facility’s residents and local law enforcement. The facility organized an event that saw a parade of local law enforcement drive through the grounds with residents waving from both inside and outside of the facility.

The officers were shown appreciation in the form of free boxed lunches, which were decorated by the residents, including dessert, crafted by Morning Pointe’s Food Services director Brad Nolan. The Russell Rotary Club helped by directing traffic.

