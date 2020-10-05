Obituaries – 10/05/2020

Graydon Miller

Graydon E. “Buddy” Miller, 85, of South Point, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

After valiantly fighting back from a stroke a year ago, Buddy suffered a fall that resulted in a fractured hip and surgery from which he did not recover.

Buddy was a lifetime resident of South Point, a colorful figure known throughout Lawrence County, he was truly one of a kind.

He was affectionately known in the family as “The General”, dubbed that by his brother, Dody. Known for driving the roadways in his red pickup truck, he might stop to talk to people along the way or show up at the Snak Shak most mornings to visit old friends and make new ones.

Up until last year, he made daily trips to Woodland Cemetery to visit and tend to family grave sites.

An avid fox hunter, he had many friends who joined him for overnights with their dogs to pursue the sport.

In his later years, he started a blackberry patch which, as it grew, became known as Buddy’s Berry Farm. Many people were invited to pick berries without a charge. For the past several years, the Miller Family reunions were held on his 40-acre property.

Buddy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn; his parents, Donald, and Ola Mae Miller; brothers, Glenn, Harold (Dody), Donald Jr. (Bo); and sisters, Carol and Mary.

He is survived by brothers, Robert (Beverly) and David (Diane); sister, Retta (Elliot); nephew, Jeff (Wendy); and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside services will be at Woodland Cemetery noon on Saturday. There will be no public visitation. Masks and social distancing required.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements

Marilyn Moss

Marilyn Moss, 76, of LaVergne, Tennessee, formerly of Chesapeake, died Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake. Visitation will be held 12:30–1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Dane Wilds

Dane Wilds, 73, of Ironton, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Gail (Lewis) Wilds.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Billy Markins and Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, with military graveside rites provided by VFW Post #8850 of Ironton. Visitation will be Monday evening 6–8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Laura Chaffin

Laura Geneva Chaffin, 92, of Chesapeake, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

She is survived by her husband James L. Chaffin.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Burial will follow. There will no visitation.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Sybene Independent Missionary Church, 9231 County Road 1, South Point.

