Zornes medalist but Gallipolis wins girls’ OVC golf title
Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
McDERMOTT — The Gallipolis Blue Angels did it as a team. Abbi Zornes did it on her own.
Gallipolis won the Ohio Valley Conference girls’ golf tournament team championship last Thursday at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club, but South Point Lady Pointers’ senior golfer Abbi Zornes came away as the individual winner.
Zornes had a 48 over the par 36 course to claim medalist honors by two strokes over the Gallipolis due of Addy Burk and Jordan Blaine.
Zornes, Burk and Blaine were named All-OVC along with Sidnea Belville of South Point and Lilly Rees and Avery Minton of Gallipolis.
Gallipolis had a 207-team score followed by South Point with a 237, the Coal Grove Lady Hornets at 258 and Fairland with a 261.
Ironton had only three golfers and was not eligible for the team title.
Ohio Valley Conference
Girls’ Golf Tournament
Thursday, Oct. 1
Portsmouth Elks Country Club
Par 36 Front 9 Holes
Team Scores
Gallipolis 207
South Point 237
Coal Grove 258
Fairland 261
Ironton NTS
—————
All-Conference
Abbi Zornes, South Point 48
Addy Burk, Gallipolis 50
Jordan Blaine, Gallipolis 50
Sidnea Belville, South Point 52
Lilly Rees, Gallipolis 52
Avery Minton, Gallipolis 55
—————
Individual Team Scoring
Gallipolis: Addy Burk 50, Jordan Blaine 50, Lilly Rees 52, Avery Minton 55, Kyler Cook 59, Rylea Weaver 61.
South Point: Abbi Zornes 48, Sidnea Belville 52, Brianna Stokley 67, Sarah Stokley 70, Reagan Hale 72.
Coal Grove: Emily Horn 58, Elli Holmes 61, Abby Collins 68, Addisyn Wood 71, Carly Robinson 71.
Fairland: Lexi Hall 61, Mallie Williams 62, Emilee Martin 69, Emma Marshall 69, Gracie Allen 72.
Ironton: Makayla Collins 59, Mary Lackey 67, Meredith Humphrey 68.