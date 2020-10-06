Lawrence County has 23rd COVID-19-related death

On Tuesday, the Lawrence County Health Department announced that a 23rd person has died from COVID-19 since Aug. 13. Fifteen women and eight men, aged 52-95, have died from the novel coronavirus.

“Once again, we are so very saddened to report another COVID-related death,” the health department said on a Facebook post. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of this precious soul.”

Six new positive cases were reported on Thursday, all men, ages 20-67.

Lawrence County has had 762 cases since the first test for COVID-19 came back positive on March 25. The health department is following 98 cases, 664 are out of isolation and they are monitoring 164 people who have come into contact with somebody with the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, 11 people were hospitalized, with two in an intensive care unit. A total of 87 people have been hospitalized.

6,912 tests have been done.

Ohio has had 161,299 positive cases and 4,947 deaths. The U.S. has had 7,436,278 positive cases and 209,560 deaths.