Flyers end SOC season with 3-0 win over Clay

The St. Joseph Flyers put an exclamation point in their Southern Ohio Conference championship season.

The Flyers blanked the Portsmouth Clay Panthers 3-0 on Tuesday for their ninth shutout of the season.

The Flyers are now 13-0-1 overall and finish the Southern Ohio Conference 5-0-1. St. Joseph outscored league opponents 18-1 in winning their second straight conference title.

Zachary Johnson continued his late-season scoring surge with two goals while J.C. Damron — who had missed the big title game showdown against Lucasville Valley — picked up the other goal.

Bryce Balestra, Jackson Rowe and Johnson all had assists for the Flyers.

Goalkeeper Jimmy Mahlmeister added six more saves to his record-breaking career total.

St. Joseph had 20 shots with 11 on goal. The Flyers had five fouls and seven corner kicks.

Shaden Malone Lauder had seven saves for Clay who had 13 shots, six on goal, six fouls and two corner kicks.