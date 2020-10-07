2020 High School Football Standings

Final Regular Season Records

Ohio Valley Conference

OVC Overall

W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp

Ironton 5 0 275 26 1 0 308 37

Gallipolis 4 1 160 116 5 1 179 129

Fairland 5 1 221 100 0 0 0 0

Coal Grove 3 2 149 216 0 0 0 0

Rock Hill 2 4 66 145 0 0 0 0

Chesapeake 2 4 159 180 0 0 0 0

Portsmouth 1 5 159 231 0 0 0 0

South Point 0 5 47 195 0 0 0 0

Southern Ohio Conference

Division I

SOC Overall

W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp

Northwest 5 0 165 34 5 1 171 62

Beaver Eastern 4 1 192 83 5 1 213 103

Symmes Valley 3 2 139 76 4 2 183 88

Prts. Notre Dame 1 3 70 75 1 4 77 103

Sciotoville East 1 3 28 137 1 3 28 137

Green 0 5 20 203 0 6 28 242

Division II

SOC Overall

W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp

Waverly 5 0 246 80 6 0 282 115

Wheelersburg 4 1 220 85 5 1 251 85

Portsmouth West 2 3 76 140 3 3 104 147

Oak Hill 2 3 106 185 2 4 125 216

Lucasville Valley 1 4 81 203 2 4 109 209

Minford 1 4 104 140 2 4 130 165

Week 6 Results

Ironton 33, Cincinnati Sycamore 11

Coal Grove 42, Chesapeake 35

Fairland 42, Rock Hill 6

Gallipolis 18, Portsmouth 12, OT

Northwest 10, Symmes Valley 8

Beaver Eastern 40, Green 6

Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Sciotoville East, canceled

Wheelersburg 28, Portsmouth West 0

Lucasville Valley 15, Minford 14

Waverly 63, Oak Hill 16

Saturday, Oct. 10

Football Playoff Schedule

All Times 7 p.m.

Division 5

Ironton bye

Chesapeake at Portsmouth West

South Point at Wellston

Division 6

Fairland bye

Grandview Hts. at Coal Grove

Crooksville at Rock Hill

Chillicothe Southeastern at Symmes Valley