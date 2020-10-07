High School Football Standings
2020 High School Football Standings
Final Regular Season Records
Ohio Valley Conference
OVC Overall
W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp
Ironton 5 0 275 26 1 0 308 37
Gallipolis 4 1 160 116 5 1 179 129
Fairland 5 1 221 100 0 0 0 0
Coal Grove 3 2 149 216 0 0 0 0
Rock Hill 2 4 66 145 0 0 0 0
Chesapeake 2 4 159 180 0 0 0 0
Portsmouth 1 5 159 231 0 0 0 0
South Point 0 5 47 195 0 0 0 0
Southern Ohio Conference
Division I
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Northwest 5 0 165 34 5 1 171 62
Beaver Eastern 4 1 192 83 5 1 213 103
Symmes Valley 3 2 139 76 4 2 183 88
Prts. Notre Dame 1 3 70 75 1 4 77 103
Sciotoville East 1 3 28 137 1 3 28 137
Green 0 5 20 203 0 6 28 242
Division II
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Waverly 5 0 246 80 6 0 282 115
Wheelersburg 4 1 220 85 5 1 251 85
Portsmouth West 2 3 76 140 3 3 104 147
Oak Hill 2 3 106 185 2 4 125 216
Lucasville Valley 1 4 81 203 2 4 109 209
Minford 1 4 104 140 2 4 130 165
Week 6 Results
Ironton 33, Cincinnati Sycamore 11
Coal Grove 42, Chesapeake 35
Fairland 42, Rock Hill 6
Gallipolis 18, Portsmouth 12, OT
Northwest 10, Symmes Valley 8
Beaver Eastern 40, Green 6
Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Sciotoville East, canceled
Wheelersburg 28, Portsmouth West 0
Lucasville Valley 15, Minford 14
Waverly 63, Oak Hill 16
Saturday, Oct. 10
Football Playoff Schedule
All Times 7 p.m.
Division 5
Ironton bye
Chesapeake at Portsmouth West
South Point at Wellston
Division 6
Fairland bye
Grandview Hts. at Coal Grove
Crooksville at Rock Hill
Chillicothe Southeastern at Symmes Valley