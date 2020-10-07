Ironton Ladies Nine-Hole announces yearly winners

Jim Walker

PINE GROVE — The Ironton Ladies Nine Hole Golf Association likes to play golf. And not just at their regular Tuesday outing.

The end of the season brought results not only from their regular competitions but their special events and tournaments.

Tuesday’s regular meeting had hostess Pat Riggs set up the events and Riggs along with Pat Lambert came away with wins.

The club will continue to meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays with golf starting at 10, but there will be no hostess until the regular season begins in 2021.

Here are the individual awards, special events and tournaments winners:

End of the Year

Winners

1, Margaret Donley

2, Pat Riggs

3. April Graf

4, Joyce Lewis

5, Sharon Fox

6. Dora Carmon

7, Pat Lambert

Handicap

Tournament

Winner: Sharon Fox

Runner-Up: Margaret Donley

Ringer Tournament

Winner: April Graf

Most Improved: Sharon Fox

Birdie Tree: Pat Lambert

Par Tree: Margaret Donley

The club invites new members. Current members of the club this season are: Pat Lambert, April Graf, Dora Carmon, Janeen Spradlin, Sharon Fox, Margaret Donley, Becky Dillow, Pat Riggs, Lana Moore and Joyce Lewis.