Ironton Ladies Nine-Hole announces yearly winners
Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
PINE GROVE — The Ironton Ladies Nine Hole Golf Association likes to play golf. And not just at their regular Tuesday outing.
The end of the season brought results not only from their regular competitions but their special events and tournaments.
Tuesday’s regular meeting had hostess Pat Riggs set up the events and Riggs along with Pat Lambert came away with wins.
The club will continue to meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays with golf starting at 10, but there will be no hostess until the regular season begins in 2021.
Here are the individual awards, special events and tournaments winners:
End of the Year
Winners
1, Margaret Donley
2, Pat Riggs
3. April Graf
4, Joyce Lewis
5, Sharon Fox
6. Dora Carmon
7, Pat Lambert
Handicap
Tournament
Winner: Sharon Fox
Runner-Up: Margaret Donley
Ringer Tournament
Winner: April Graf
Most Improved: Sharon Fox
Birdie Tree: Pat Lambert
Par Tree: Margaret Donley
The club invites new members. Current members of the club this season are: Pat Lambert, April Graf, Dora Carmon, Janeen Spradlin, Sharon Fox, Margaret Donley, Becky Dillow, Pat Riggs, Lana Moore and Joyce Lewis.