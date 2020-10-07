Lady Dragons blank Lady Panthers, 5-0

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons blanked the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 5-0 at home on Thursday.

Fairland’s, Maddie Miller scored the first of her two goals just 13 seconds into the game and assisted to Olivia White at the 9:47 mark to make it 2-0 early in the first half.

Nina Miller and Olivia White kicked back-to-back goals midway through the first half to push the lead to four.

White kicked 6 shots on the night and 5 of her attempts were on goal. She finished with 2 goals on the evening.

Maddie Miller would kick the game’s final goal 26 minutes into the first half to make the final score 5-0.

The keepers for both teams did not allow a goal in the second half. Miaa Howard finished with 2 saves for the Dragons, while Matti Adkins finished with 14 saves and a 73.7 percent average.

The Lady Dragons will travel to Zane Trace for a soccer match on Thursday and the Lady Panthers will host Gallia Academy.

Chesapeake 0 0 = 0

Fairland 5 0 = 5

First Half

FHS­ — Maddie Miller, Fairland goal (0:13)

FHS — Olivia White, Fairland goal assisted by Maddie Miller (09:47)

FHS — Nina Miller, Fairland goal (15:46)

FHS — Olivia White, Fairland goal (17:17)

FHS — Maddie Miller, Fairland goal (26:47)

Saves – CHS: Matti Adkins, 14; FHS: Miaa Howard 2

Shots – CHS: 2; FHS: 32

Shots on Goal – CHS: 2; FHS: 19

Corner kicks – CHS: 0; FHS 5