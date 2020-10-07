Lady Hornets drop grueling match to Lady Fighting Tigers

Jim Walker

COAL GROVE – As it turned out, the Coal Grove Lady Hornets were running on empty.

A grueling five-set game proved too much for the Lady Hornets as they dropped an Ohio Valley Conference volleyball game to the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers on Tuesday.

“We just ran out of gas in the last match,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Tricia Damron. “All our hits went out and we could not get a run in. It was a battle all night.”

The Lady Hornets lost the first set 25-21 and then won a marathon set 31-29. Ironton took the next set 25-19 before Coal Grove won another close set 25-23 to force the tiebreaker that the Lady Tigers won 15-9.

Addi Dillow had a strong all-around game with 23 points, 16 kills and 19 digs. Kaleigh Murphy had 17 points, 10 kills and 17 digs while Maddie Hensley and Kylie Murphy had 17 points each.