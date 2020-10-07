Obituaries – 10/07/2020

Paul Ferris

Paul Franklin Ferris, 63, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Ferris.

There will be a private family graveside and visitation held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Charles Carmon

Charles Steven Carmon, 65, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Community Hospice Care Center Ashland, Kentucky.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to www.ehallfuneralhome.com.