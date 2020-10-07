OVC Football Statistic Leaders
Ohio Valley Conference Football Statistic Leaders
Through Week 5
RUSHING
Player Team Carries Yards
Reid Carrico Ironton 74 956
James Armstrong Gallipolis 89 793
Austin Stapleton Coal Grove 98 610
J.D. Brumfield Fairland 70 525
Malachi Wheeler Coal Grove 75 496
Owen Hankins Rock Hill 78 436
Donald Richendollar Chesapeake 98 416
Amare Johnson Portsmouth 59 390
Trevor Carter Ironton 35 304
Hayden Harper Rock Hill 58 260
RECEIVING
Player Team Catches Yards
Gavin Hunt Fairland 31 578
Reade Pendleton Portsmouth 42 482
Chris Duff Portsmouth 19 303
Briar Williams Gallipolis 14 294
Darryl Taylor South Point 12 269
James Armstrong Gallipolis 16 265
Thomas Sentz Chesapeake 12 243
Trent Hacker Ironton 16 232
Zander Schmidt Fairland 16 231
Steeler Leep Fairland 10 210
PASSING
Passer Team Cmp. Att. Int. Yards TD
Drew Roe Portsmouth 122 194 3 1,489 16
Max Ward Fairland 71 116 5 1,158 17
Noah Vanco Gallipolis 72 117 3 1,057 9
Tayden Carpenter Ironton 48 74 1 861 13
Malik Pegram South Point 40 80 4 589 4