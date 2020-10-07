Pumpkins on Vernon event is Saturday

A bit of fall will be coming to a street in Ironton this weekend.

A vendor festival called Pumpkins on Vernon will be held 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday on Vernon Street, between Third and Fourth streets.

The event is being hosted by Valerie Freeman, owner of Treasures from the Valley, Denise Coleman, owner of Cardinal Wishes Antiques, is and supported by Ironton aLive.

This is the second year for the event.

“We started this last year and we are very excited to get people to come out and enjoy the community,” said Freeman. “First and foremost, we want to make sure people wear their mask and social distance as well. It is a good family fun event and we want everyone to come out.”

There will be 32 vendors selling a wide variety of items.

“We are going to have everything from antiques to jewelry to clothing to woodcraft to candles to home décor,” Freeman said. “Last year, we had great weather and it looks like we are going to have great weather this weekend.”

There will also be live music by local musicians, photo opportunities, kettle corn and other treats available.

Freeman said that many people probably haven’t had a chance to attend many things like this because of the pandemic and this is an opportunity to get offline and see what local businesses and artisans have for sale.

“This will be great for people to come and enjoy the outside and the weather to support home-based local businesses, as well,” she said.

“We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy themselves for the day. Just wear a mask, social distance and shop local, that is what this is all about.”

The Ironton Farmers Market will also be open as normal.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has deemed farmer’s markets across the state to be essential businesses.

The Ironton Farmers Market is held at Market Square on Second Street in Ironton on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. or until vendors sell out.

The market’s vendors are from Lawrence County and surrounding counties and they offer a variety of goods from seasonal produce like gourds and pumpkins, to baked goods, honey, eggs, homemade candy, homemade crafts and flowers.