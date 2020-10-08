KDMC Family Care Center to have walk-in flu vaccination clinic on Friday

King’s Daughters Family Care Center, 912 Park Ave., Ironton, will have a walk-in flu vaccination clinic from 8 a.m.–noon on Friday.

No appointment is needed. Individuals do not need to be patients in the practice to receive the vaccination during scheduled times.

“With the ongoing pandemic, the safety of our community is our priority. Therefore, we are offering this walk-in clinic to ensure our communities are protected from the flu this year,” said Lisa Ashley, director of primary care practices at King’s Daughters.

Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. All recipients will have their temperatures checked before entry and will be asked a series of screening questions.

Flu shots are for adults age 18 and older only. For pediatric and high dose vaccinations please contact your provider.

Flu vaccination cost will be billed to insurance. Cost for self-pay patients is $27; cash, checks and credit cards welcome.