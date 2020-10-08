Lady Hornets use juggled lineup to beat Redwomen

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — The one guarantee the Coal Grove Lady Hornets can count on is there are no guarantees.

It happened yet again on Thursday at the Lady Hornets’ head coach Trivia Damron was told only an hour before their Ohio Valley Conference volleyball game some of her players were being quarantined.

The combination of COVID-19 cases and injuries have caused the Lady Hornets 14 different lineups.

Despite yet another change against the Rock Hill Redwomen, the Lady Hornets got a four-set win, 25-21, 25-21, 17-25 and 25-21.

“Well, another night and another lineup,” said Damron. “It’s heartbreaking to see this happen to an athlete. As a coach, you just want everyone to be healthy and safe.

“This season has been a roller coaster with five players out due to injury or medical quarantine. I am asking players to play positions they have never played before and they responded and came away with the win tonight.”

Addi Dillow had 16 points, 10 kills, four ace serves and 18 digs while Jaidyn Griffith had 22 points, five kills, five ace serves and nine digs to lead the Lady Hornets.

Emily Carpenter had 16 points, six kills, three aces and five digs, Kelsey Fraley got 12 points, two kills, two aces and five digs, Kylie Montgomery had 12 points, eight kills and eight digs while Maddie Hensley added 15 points.