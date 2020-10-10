22 Lawrence County students graduate from Ohio University
ATHENS — More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020.
Students from Lawrence County included:
• Brandy Bruce, Ironton, graduated with a Master of Education.
• Meghan Campbell, Ironton, graduated with a Master of Business Administration.
• Amanda Pinkerman, Ironton, graduated with a Master of Education.
• Stephanie Reed, Ironton, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Ivy Whaley, Ironton, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.
• Alana Martin, Ironton, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.
• Elisabeth Wilds, Ironton, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health.
• Dakota Clark, Chesapeake, graduated with a Bachelor of Technical and Applied Studies.
• Christopher Jewell, Coal Grove, graduated with a Bachelor of Criminal Justice.
• Samantha King, Franklin Furnace, graduated with a Master of Science in Child and Family Studies.
• Katelin White, Kitts Hill, graduated with a Master of Health Administration.
• Brandi Whobrey, Pedro, graduated with an Associate in Science.
• Michaela Johnson, Pedro, graduated with a Master of Education.
• Margo Arbogast, of South Point, graduated with a Master of Education.
• Larry Daniels Jr., South Point, graduated with an Associate in Science.
• Hannah Williams, South Point, graduated with an Associate in Science.
• Jonathan Webb, South Point, graduated with a Master of Business Administration.
• Cassandra Mannon, Willow Wood, graduated with an Associate in Arts.
• Bessie May, Willow Wood, graduated with an Associate in Science.
• Bianca Pemberton, Willow Wood, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education.
• Johnathon Sifford, Willow Wood, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.
• Rusta Vansant, South Point, graduated with an Associate in Science.