22 Lawrence County students graduate from Ohio University

ATHENS — More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020.

Students from Lawrence County included:

• Brandy Bruce, Ironton, graduated with a Master of Education.

• Meghan Campbell, Ironton, graduated with a Master of Business Administration.

• Amanda Pinkerman, Ironton, graduated with a Master of Education.

• Stephanie Reed, Ironton, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Ivy Whaley, Ironton, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.

• Alana Martin, Ironton, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.

• Elisabeth Wilds, Ironton, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health.

• Dakota Clark, Chesapeake, graduated with a Bachelor of Technical and Applied Studies.

• Christopher Jewell, Coal Grove, graduated with a Bachelor of Criminal Justice.

• Samantha King, Franklin Furnace, graduated with a Master of Science in Child and Family Studies.

• Katelin White, Kitts Hill, graduated with a Master of Health Administration.

• Brandi Whobrey, Pedro, graduated with an Associate in Science.

• Michaela Johnson, Pedro, graduated with a Master of Education.

• Margo Arbogast, of South Point, graduated with a Master of Education.

• Larry Daniels Jr., South Point, graduated with an Associate in Science.

• Hannah Williams, South Point, graduated with an Associate in Science.

• Jonathan Webb, South Point, graduated with a Master of Business Administration.

• Cassandra Mannon, Willow Wood, graduated with an Associate in Arts.

• Bessie May, Willow Wood, graduated with an Associate in Science.

• Bianca Pemberton, Willow Wood, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

• Johnathon Sifford, Willow Wood, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.

• Rusta Vansant, South Point, graduated with an Associate in Science.