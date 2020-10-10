Associated Press Ohio High School Saturday Football Scores

Ohio High School

Athletic Association

Saturday’s Football Scores

E. Palestine 15, Ashtabula St. John 14

Sparta Highland 50, Cin. Riverview East 33

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 31, Bridgeport 8

OHSAA Playoffs

First Round

Division IV

Region 13

Chagrin Falls 56, Gates Mills Hawken 6

Cle. VASJ 28, Navarre Fairless 17

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Ashtabula Edgewood 21

E. Liverpool 41, Gates Mills Gilmour 14

Girard 41, Peninsula Woodridge 21

Lisbon Beaver 53, Minerva 14

Salem 34, Struthers 19

Region 14

Bryan 42, Lorain Clearview 12

Clyde 42, Sheffield Brookside 6

Galion 55, Rocky River Lutheran W. 7

Milan Edison 35, Bellville Clear Fork 28

Oberlin Firelands 59, Upper Sandusky 20

Ontario 62, Vermilion 0

Port Clinton 40, Sandusky Perkins 21

Rossford 44, Wooster Triway 34

Region 15

Cambridge 55, Cols. Linden-McKinley 14

Carrollton 48, Cols. Bexley 0

Circleville Logan Elm 48, Hebron Lakewood 0

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35, Wintersville Indian Creek 0

Heath 44, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7

McArthur Vinton County 33, Belmont Union Local 20

New Concord John Glenn 41, Circleville 22

Philo 43, Zanesville Maysville 0

Sparta Highland 50, Warsaw River View 33

Vincent Warren 45, East 0

Region 16

Bethel-Tate 54, Urbana 14

Chillicothe Unioto 42, Hillsboro 14

Day. Oakwood 44, Batavia 28

Day. Thurgood Marshall 41, Washington C.H. 28

Eaton 52, Day. Northridge 28

Milton-Union 36, Greenfield McClain 10

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 49, Spring. NW 6

Norwood 36, Cin. Shroder 18

Division V

Region 17

Akr. Manchester 35, Richmond Edison 7

Beachwood 41, Orwell Grand Valley 12

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58, Burton Berkshire 35

Magnolia Sandy Valley 58, Massillon Tuslaw 7

Martins Ferry 36, Jefferson Area 21

Ravenna SE 35, Rayland Buckeye 6

Warrensville Hts. 12, Youngs. Liberty 6, 3OT

Youngs. Mooney 44, Conneaut 7

Region 18

Apple Creek Waynedale 26, Millbury Lake 20

Bloomdale Elmwood 53, Kansas Lakota 21

Genoa Area 55, Brooklyn 0

Lewistown Indian Lake 37, Willard 12

Lima Bath 37, Swanton 0

Marion Pleasant 35, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 13

Oak Harbor 69, Doylestown Chippewa 17

Orrville 35, Fairview 30

Richwood N. Union 48, Fostoria 0

Region 19

Amanda-Clearcreek 43, McConnelsville Morgan 24

Coshocton 39, Chillicothe Zane Trace 8

Johnstown 56, Utica 13

McDermott Northwest 21, Portsmouth 20

New Lexington 41, Williamsport Westfall 6

Oak Hill 42, Pomeroy Meigs 8

Piketon 53, Minford 51

Portsmouth West 34, Chesapeake 14

Wellston 42, South Point 8

Region 20

Camden Preble Shawnee 45, Batavia Clermont NE 6

Carlisle 28, Cin. Summit Country Day 21

Cin. Madeira 58, Tipp City Bethel 13

Cin. Mariemont 31, Reading 28

Cin. Purcell Marian 30, Cin. N. College Hill 14

Cin. Taft 84, Day. Meadowdale 12

London Madison Plains 58, Lees Creek E. Clinton 25

Middletown Madison Senior 47, Cin. Finneytown 0

Division VI

Region 21

Berlin Center Western Reserve 37, Columbiana 16

Brookfield 57, Oberlin 22

Can. Cent. Cath. 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7

Columbia Station Columbia 47, Sullivan Black River 7

Garfield Hts. Trinity 25, Rittman 7

Jeromesville Hillsdale 51, Campbell Memorial 0

Leavittsburg LaBrae 47, Middlefield Cardinal 14

Louisville Aquinas 48, Newton Falls 0

Mineral Ridge 40, Wellington 8

Smithville 12, E. Can. 6

Region 22

Ashland Crestview 49, Metamora Evergreen 0

Attica Seneca E. 32, Delta 28

Bluffton 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 27

Carey 63, Montpelier 0

Collins Western Reserve 41, Castalia Margaretta 7

Gibsonburg 38, Haviland Wayne Trace 30

Hicksville 28, Elmore Woodmore 16

Liberty Center 69, New London 6

Tol. Ottawa Hills 32, Oregon Stritch 13

Van Buren 16, Paulding 0

Region 23

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 57, Cols. Grandview Hts. 6

Ironton Rock Hill 26, Crooksville 10

Loudonville 35, Galion Northmor 14

Lucasville Valley 34, Johnstown Northridge 13

Marion Elgin 52, Fredericktown 42

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 36, Southeastern 14

Region 24

Anna 40, Casstown Miami E. 7

Arcanum 57, New Lebanon Dixie 39

Cin. Deer Park 31, Spring. NE 14

Rockford Parkway 36, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 6

Division VII

Region 27

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, Strasburg-Franklin 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND

CANCELLATIONS

Belpre vs. Newcomerstown, ccd.

Cadiz Harrison Cent. vs. Rootstown, ccd.

Lore City Buckeye Trail vs. Mt. Gilead, ccd.

Minster vs. Delphos Jefferson, ccd.

Warren Champion vs. Mantua Crestwood, ccd.