Reds HOF & Museum offering ball park tours

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore is once again offering offseason Great American Ball Park tours presented by Ohio’s 529 Plan.

The tours are Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. through March. To keep tour participants and staff safe, we have instituted new procedures and safety protocols as part of this revised tour.

The two-hour tour features outdoor areas throughout Great American Ball Park, including locations never before offered on the standard tour:

• Right Field Sun/Moon Deck (new for 2020)

• TriHealth Riverboat Deck (new for 2020)

• Visitor Bullpen (new for 2020)

• Crosley Terrace

• First Star Fan Zone

• Reds and visitors’ dugouts

• Warning track behind home plate

Safety Procedures and Protocols

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, indoor areas of the ballpark will be unavailable on the tour. Face coverings are required and social distancing protocols will be enforced. All tour guests will be subject to temperature checks before entering the ballpark.

Tour tickets also include admission to the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum.

Tour details, tickets and pricing are available at:

• https://www.mlb.com/reds/ballpark/tours

• (513) 765-7923

• In-person at the Reds HOF & Museum, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

About the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore

Driven by a mission to celebrate greatness, preserve history and provide inspiration, the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum at Great American Ball Park is the place where the story of Reds baseball comes alive each day.

The newly renovated Museum features 16,000 square feet of historical, interactive and educational exhibits, highlighting the rich and storied tradition of the Reds for fans of all ages.

Since its inception in 1958, 89 players, managers and executives have been honored with induction into the Reds Hall of Fame. Plan your visit at RedsMuseum.org.