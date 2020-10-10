Rome VFD kicks off Fire Prevention Week

ROME — As part of Fire Prevention Week, the Rome Volunteer Fire Department has teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

The goal of the campaign is to educate everyone about simple, but important, actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“A cooking fire can grow quickly. Far quicker than most people realize. We’ve seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.” said Rome VFD chief Nick Kuhn. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding constant distractions such as mobile devices or a TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44 percent) of reported home fires started in the kitchen.

Two-thirds (66 percent) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

Rome Volunteer Fire Departments wants to share safety tips to keep you from having a cooking fire.

• Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.

• If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.

• You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.

• Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.

• Have a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

• Speak with elderly family and friends about the dangers of cooking.

“Obviously COVID-19 has offered up many challenges for this year’s fire prevention and safety education program that we typically provide to the youth,” said Kuhn, “Several of our campaigns will be delivered online, and even offer chances to win prizes for participation. We’ve got a talented staff who has spent lots of time these past weeks ensuring we can deliver this year’s message to families.”

The Rome Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a series of hybrid events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

Oct. 6–11: Fire Prevention Week Online Campaign.

Safety videos and activities for the family shared online via http://romefire.org and social media outlets.

Oct. 6: “Plan Your Escape” Coloring Contest

Details will be posted online via http://romefire.org and social media. Registrants must electronically submit or drop off coloring page activity by Oct. 11th at 9 p.m. to get registered for a chance to win several prizes.

Oct. 10: Smoke Alarm Installation Challenge

Pickup free smoke alarms or schedule a smoke alarm installation all day! Have a smoke alarm installed, or prove you installed it yourself, to get registered to win a $100 gift card to FoodFair of Proctorville.

Oct. 11: Fire Prevention Parade Lineup is 1 p.m. at Old Lock 27. Parade begins at 2 p.m. Parade route and details can be found at romefire.org/parade.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in the Rome/Proctorville area, please contact the Rome Volunteer Fire Department at 740-886-6770, visit the Facebook page or www.romefire.org.

The Rome Volunteer Fire Department, established in 1962, is comprised of 22 members serving the citizens of Rome Township and the Village of Athalia. Led by Chief Nick Kuhn, the department serves a 37-square mile area and responds to an average of 500 calls per year. Rome Fire Department shares mutual aid agreements with neighboring fire departments in Lawrence and Gallia counties in Ohio and Cabell County, West Virginia. For more information visit RomeFire.org.

The National Fire Protection Association has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years.