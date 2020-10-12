Lady Flyers, Minford battle to 3-3 tie

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It was a case of missed opportunities.

The St. Joseph Lady Flyers had their chances but failed to connect enough times and had to settle for a 3-3 tie with the Minford Lady Falcons in a Southern Ohio Conference soccer game on Monday.

The Lady Flyers had 15 shots but 11 were on goal while Minford took 23 shots with 8 on goal. St. Joseph had 5 corner kicks and Minford 3.

“We had plenty of opportunities to score but we had several shots hit the crossbar and a few wide shots,” said Lady Flyers’ coach Dan Blair. “It was a tie, but there were plenty of positives to take from this game.”

The Lady Flyers scored less than three minutes into the game as Emma Whaley hit a breakaway goal on an assist from Bella Whaley at the 37:31 mark.

Minford tied the game when Haley Knore got a goal with an assist from Mychal Cron at the 18:35 mark of the first half.

St. Joseph then took the lead just before the half as Bella Whaley intercepted a pass and hit a corner shot with 2:10 on the clock.

Minford (6-5-3) tied the game when Knore found the net again with 21:16 on the second half clock as she finished off a shot by Sadie Hatfield who got the assist.

The Lady Flyers regained the lead with 16:95 to play as Emma Whaley scored on a direct kick outside the box off an assist from Addie Philabaun.

But with 7:41 to play, Minford was awarded a penalty kick and Knore scored to tie the game.

Lady Flyers goalkeeper Riley Daniels had 11 saves and Minford’s Nevaeh Porter 8.

The Lady Flyers visit Portsmouth West on Thursday.

Minford 1 2 = 3

St. Joseph 2 1 = 3

First Half

SJ – Emma Whaley (assist Bella Whaley) 37:31

Mn — Haley Knore (assist Mychal Cron) 18:35

SJ – Bella Whaley (unassisted) 2:10

Second Half

Mn – Haley Knore (assist Sadie Hatfield) 21:16

SJ – Emma Whaley (assist Addie Philabaun) 16:95

Mn – Haley Knore (penalty kick) 7:41