Eight children reported with COVID-19

The Lawrence County Health Department reported on Tuesday that COVID-19 cases jumped by 24 cases including eight children, including one that isn’t school-aged. The ages of new cases are 18 females and six males, ages 2-86.

“We’re seeing community spread through weddings, funerals, bonfires, and parties and other activities outside of school settings,” the health department said on a Facebook post. “Our county is currently at Level 3 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. We would like to encourage everyone to please do what you can do to stop the spread of this disease.”

They are asking people to follow ODH guidelines for mass gatherings of people.

“Wear your masks and practice social distancing whenever you’re with people not in your immediate household. Wash your hands. Please don’t go out if you’re sick,” the health department said.

Lawrence County has had 842 cases since March 25. There are currently 119 people reported with COVID-19 and 732 are out of isolation. The health department is monitoring 270 cases of people who have come into contact with someone in contact with COVID-19. There are 90 people hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Nine males and 15 females, from ages 52-95, that have died from COVID-19 since Aug. 13.