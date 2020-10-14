expand
October 14, 2020

Ironton bridge to be closed for annual inspection

By Staff Reports

Published 12:06 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The Oakley C. Collins Bridge will be closed for three days next week.

Starting Monday, the bridge will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. so crews can do an annual inspection.

The Ohio Department of Transportation expects it to reopen on Wednesday afternoon.

The bridge is being closed to traffic because of the size of the “snooper” used during the inspection. A snooper is Aspen bucket truck that bridge specialists from the Office of

Structural Engineering use to look the whole bridge over, including underneath the bridge span.

The snooper allows the crew of two to get up to sixty feet under the bridge. There will also be people physically inspecting the towers and different areas they can reach.

Traffic will be detoured via U.S. 52 east to the Ashland twin bridges to U.S. 23 north or reverse.

