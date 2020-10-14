Lady Pointers’ Riley earns trip to D2 state tennis tournament

Jim Walker

PORTSMOUTH — There was an old television show called “The Life of Riley” about a wing riveter.

South Point Lady Pointers have their own “The Life of Riley” about a freshman tennis player named Meredith Riley who put together a riveting performance at the Division 2 sectional and district tournaments.

Riley breezed through the second and then followed that with a stellar performance in the district tournament on Wednesday at Portsmouth High School to earn a trip to the state tournament.

Riley won all six sets in her three matches. She swept Portsmouth Notre Dame’s Kathryn Nelson by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores in the quarterfinals, then topped Anna Chen of Athens 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals before dispatching Maddie Gill of Wheelersburg 6-2, 6-2 in the finals.

Riley now advances to the state tournament is set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23-24, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

The top two singles and doubles teams advanced to the state tournament.