expand
Ad Spot

October 14, 2020

Obituaries – 10/14/2020

By Obituaries

Published 1:08 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Calvin Walters

Calvin Duane Walters, 64, of South Point, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at home.

 

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Gail Walters.

 

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Roger Watts officiating. Burial will be in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

 

David Roberts

David Lynn “Daddy Dave” Roberts, 74, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

 

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with military honors to follow. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family www.slackandwallace.com.

 

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you think the remaining presidential debates should be held virtually?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business