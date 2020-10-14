Redwomen finish OVC soccer unbeaten

Jim Walker

GALLIPOLIS — The Rock Hill Redwomen already had the Ohio Valley Conference soccer title in hand. They just needed to tie up a loose end.

The final loose end was a 3-1 win over the Gallipolis Blue Angels that gave the Redwomen un unbeaten record in the conference as they completed their back-to-back soccer titles.

“I’m proud of my girls. They came out and played hard and got a win to finish unbeaten in the league. But we still have some work to do. We’d like to make a nice tournament run,” said Rock Hill coach Summer Collins.

Rock Hill (11-2-2, 7-0-1) got on the scoreboard first less than two minutes as Kennedy Waldrop scored with an assist from Emmi Stevens at the 38:54 mark.

Gallipolis (2-10-2, 2-4-2) tied the game as Kennedy Smith got a goal with an assist from Koren Truance at the 24:14 mark.

The Redwomen took the lead for good as Bri Reynolds scored an unassisted goal.

The score remained unchanged until just 3:57 was left in the game as Reynolds scored with an assist from Reynolds.

Rock Hill goalkeeper Aleigha Matney had 8 saves.

Rock Hill will play Minford at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, in the sectional tournament.

Rock Hill 2 1 = 3

Gallipolis 1 0 = 1

First Half

RH – Kennedy Waldrop (assist Emmi Stevens) 38:54

Ga – Kennedy Smith (assist Koren Truance) 24:14

RH – Bri Reynolds (unassisted) 1:11

Second Half

RH – Bri Reynolds (assist Kennedy Waldrop) 3:57

Saves – RH: Aleigha Matney 8; GA: Alivia Lear 17

Shots – RH 11, Gallipolis not available

Corner kicks – Rock Hill 2, Gallipolis 3