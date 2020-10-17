CEMETERY WALK: Notable graves at Woodland Cemetery

• Coy Bacon (1943–2008), defensive lineman and player in the National Football League.

• George Bay (1835–1916), businessman and captain whose company built more than 40 steamboats.

• John Campbell (1908–1891), ironmaster, credited as the founder of Ironton.

• Ezra Dean (1795–1872), U.S. congressman from Ohio and veteran of the War of 1812.

• Samuel Dempsey, (1811–1880) iron industry figure and leader of early Ironton.

• James Ditcher (unknown–1888), African-American abolitionist.

• Edward Gorey (1925–2000), acclaimed author and award-winning illustrator of children’s books and gothic fiction.

• Roger Lee Gustin (1939–2015), first sanctioned jet car driver by the National Hot Rod Association.

• Magellan Hairston (1907–1968), coach of the famed Waterloo Wonders basketball team.

• Thomas Albert Jenkins (1880–1959), attorney, state legislator and U.S. congressman from Ohio.

• Ella Blocksom Johnson (1828–1917), socialite and inspiration for the song “Lorena,” which was popular on both sides of the American Civil War.

• Ironton Kelley (unknown), first child born in city of Ironton.

• Col. William C. Lambert (1894–1982), second ranked American flying ace of World War I, awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

• Walter “Gene” Markel (1925–1966), Ironton police chief and World War II veteran, killed in line of duty while attempting to stop a jailbreak at Lawrence County Jail.

• Antoinette Sherpetosky Peters (1894–1962), dancer in the Imperial Russian Ballet and wife of iron industry figure James F. Peters.

• James Slater (1843–1929), Union captain in American Civil War.

• Mary White Slater (unknown), author, poet and wife of James Slater.

• Nannie Kelly Wright (1856–1946), only known female ironmaster in the United States and one of wealthiest women in the world in her time.