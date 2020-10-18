College Football Polls
AP football poll
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (54) 5-0 1542 1
2. Alabama (8) 4-0 1494 2
3. Notre Dame 4-0 1337 4
4. Georgia 3-1 1300 3
5. Ohio St. 0-0 1223 6
6. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1137 7
7. Texas A&M 3-1 1054 11
8. Penn St. 0-0 1033 9
9. Cincinnati 3-0 1028 8
10. Florida 2-1 942 10
11. Miami 4-1 887 13
12. BYU 5-0 875 14
13. Oregon 0-0 841 12
14. Wisconsin 0-0 677 16
14. North Carolina 3-1 677 5
16. SMU 5-0 638 17
17. Iowa St. 3-1 511 20
18. Michigan 0-0 489 19
19. Virginia Tech 3-1 420 23
20. Kansas St. 3-1 399 22
21. Minnesota 0-0 234 24
22. Marshall 4-0 227 –
23. NC State 4-1 199 –
24. Southern Cal 0-0 192 25
25. Coastal Carolina 4-0 185 –
Others receiving votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Arizona St. 9, South Carolina 8, Washington 8, Indiana 4, Texas 1.
Amway’s poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 11, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (52) 5-0 1540 1
2. Alabama (8) 4-0 1494 2
3. Notre Dame 4-0 1351 4
4. Georgia 3-1 1295 3
5. Ohio State (2) 0-0 1254 5
6. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1149 7
7. Penn St. 0-0 1059 8
8. Florida 2-1 1002 9
9. Texas A&M 3-1 1001 11
10. Cincinnati 3-0 989 10
T11. Miami 4-1 890 12
T11. Brigham Young 5-0 890 13
13. North Carolina 3-1 725 6
14. Wisconsin 0-0 698 15
15. Oregon 0-0 683 16
16. SMU 5-0 618 18
17. Michigan 0-0 507 19
18. Iowa St. 3-1 485 20
19. Kansas St. 3-1 395 22
20. Virginia Tech 3-1 373 23
21. Minnesota 0-0 209 25
22. North Carolina St. 4-1 200 NR
23. Southern Cal 0-0 186 24
24. Coastal Carolina 4-0 150 NR
25. Marshall 4-0 139 NR
Dropped out: No. 14 Auburn (2-2); No. 17 Tennessee (2-2); No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1).
Others receiving votes: Auburn (2-2) 93; Army (5-1) 90; West Virginia (3-1) 64; Kentucky (2-2) 60; Oklahoma (2-2) 59; Liberty (5-0) 57; Memphis (2-1) 53; Utah (0-0) 48; Iowa (0-0) 48; Alabama-Birmingham (4-1) 42; Boise State (0-0) 37; Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1) 31; Arkansas (2-2) 29; Tennessee (2-2) 25; TCU (1-2) 22; Air Force (1-0) 14; Texas (2-2) 12; South Carolina (2-2) 12; Tulsa (1-1) 10; Arizona State (0-0) 10; Washington (0-0) 8; Missouri (1-2) 7; LSU (1-2) 7; California (0-0) 6; Boston College (3-2) 6; Nebraska (0-0) 5; Indiana (0-0) 5; Florida State (2-3) 4; Stanford (0-0) 3; Central Florida (2-2) 1.