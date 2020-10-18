Marshall belts La-Tech, 35-17

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Grant Wells accounted for three touchdowns, Brenden Knox ran for two scores, and Marshall cruised to a 35-17 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

Wells was 19-of-24 passing for 227 yards and two TDs and his 1-yard scoring run gave the Thundering Herd (4-0) the lead for good at 7-0 with 5:36 left in the first quarter. Knox finished with 32 carries for 125 yards.

Knox capped a 12-play, 85-yard drive with a 1-yard TD late in the second quarter and his 7-yard scoring run midway through the third made it 21-3.

Louisiana Tech (3-2) answered when Luke Anthony hit Adrian Hardy for a 12-yard TD less than two minutes later but Wells threw touchdown passes of 46 yards to Artie Henry and 26 yards to Corey Gammage give Marshall a 35-10 lead with 11:03 to play.

Hardy led the Bulldogs with nine receptions for 102 yards.

The capacity at Louisiana Tech’s Joe Aillet Stadium was limited to 25 percent (or 7,140 available seats, including the allowance of 1,000 students per game) due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. All fans and patrons attending the game will be required to wear a face covering in order to comply with the State of Louisiana Mask Mandate.