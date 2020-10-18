N-Y passing game proves too much for Vikings

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NELSONVILLE — There was no aircraft carrier or Patriot missile that was going to shoot down Nelsonville-York Buckeyes’ aerial attack.

Quarterback Drew Carter completed 8-of-15 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-6 win over the Symmes Valley Vikings on Saturday in the Division 6 Region 23 playoffs.

But the Buckeyes were more than just an aerial circus. They ran the ball for an additional 233 yards on 20 carries for 474 total yards.

Colton Snyder had four tries for 69 yards and a score.

Symmes Valley (5-3) ran 46 times for 141 yards and was limited to just 5 yards passing on 5-of-7 attempts.

Ethan Patterson ran eight times for 45 yards and Josh Ferguson had 15 carries for 39 yards to pace the Vikings.

Nelsonville-York (5-2) will now play at Fairland next Saturday at 7 p.m. in the playoffs.

N-Y got on the scoreboard less than three minutes into the game as Carter and Gail combined for the touchdown on a 68-yard play. Alec Taylor kicked the conversion and it was 7-0 at the 9:32 mark.

After getting the ball back, the Buckeyes scored on a 30-yarfd pass from Carter to Jared Justice and it was 14-0 with 5:04 left in the quarter.

The lead went to 21-0 early in second quarter when Carter and Gail clicked again — this time for a 66-yard touchdown pass.

The Vikings got on the scoreboard just before halftime on an 8-yard scoring jaunt by Levi Niece with 2:38 on the clock. The conversion run failed and it was 21-6 at the break.

Nelsonville-York scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground in the third quarter as Hudson Stalder raced 31 yards for a TD at the 10:58 mark and Snyder had a 1-yard run with 7:23 left in the quarter and it was 34-6.

The final touchdown came with 5:27 to play as Carter and Gail teamed up for the third time on a 31-yard pass play. Zach Taylor added the conversion.

Symmes Valley 0 6 0 0 = 6

Nelsonville-York 14 7 13 7 = 41

First Quarter

NY – Ethan Gail 68 pass from Drew Carter (Alec Taylor kick) 9:32

NY – Jared Justice 30 pass from Drew Carter (Alec Taylor kick) 5:04

Second Quarter

NY – Ethan Gail 66 pass from Drew Carter (Alec Taylor kick) 9:51

SV – Levi Niece 8 run (run failed) 2:38

Third Quarter

NY – Hudson Stalder 31 run (Alec Taylor kick) 10:58

NY – Colton Snyder 1 run (pass failed) 7:23

Fourth Quarter

NY – Ethan Gail 31 pass from Drew Carter (Zach Taylor kick) 5:27

SV NY

First downs 7 14

Rushes-yards 46-141 20-233

Passing yards 5 241

Total yards 146 474

Cmp-Att-Int 5-7-0 8-15-0

Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-0

Penalties-yards 3-10 3-20

Punts-average 7-32.3 2-33.0

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Symmes Valley: Josh Ferguson 15-39, Ethan Patterson 8-45, Levi Niece 5-20 TD, Luke Leith 7-17, Grayson Walsh 6-11, Nick Strow 1-6, Derek Crum 4-3; Nelsonville-York: Colton Snyder 4-69 TD, Kobi Bennington 5-33, Drew Carter 5-8, Gavin Richards 1-6, Javier Garcia 1-6.

PASSING — Symmes Valley: Grayson Walsh 2-4-0 10, Luke Leith 3-3-0 minus 5; Nelsonville-York: Drew Carter 8-15-0 241 4TDs.

RECEIVING — Symmes Valley: Josh Ferguson 4-2, Derek Crum 1-3; Nelsonville-York: Ethan Gail 4-165 3TDs, Jared Justice 1-30 TD, Zach Taylor 1-26, Makhi Williams 1-22, Christopher McDonald 1-minus 2.