Quick-striking Dragons down Redmen in playoffs

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — As quick as you can strike a match on a matchbook cover is how quick the Fairland Dragons’ offense can score.

The Rock Hill Redmen ran 38 plays in the first half against the Dragons’ 14 plays during Saturday’s Division 6 Region 23 playoff game.

But it was the Dragons who used their quick-strike offense to take a 34-0 lead as they went on to beat the Redmen 41-7.

On the first possession of the game, Fairland needed just three plays to score.

Max Ward threw an incomplete pass — his only incompletion of the game — and J.D. Brumfield was held to a 4-yard gain.

But then Ward his Brumfield with a screen pass and he raced 58 yards for the score. Emma Marshall’s kick made it 7-0 just 28 seconds into the game.

Rock Hill had a 10-play drive that stalled at the Fairland 41. On the ensuing play, Ward hit Gavin Hunt with a screen pass and he cut back toward the middle of the field, turned and ran the distance for a 59-yard scoring play.

Marshall’s kick made it 14-0 with 5:30 on the clock.

The Redmen had an 8-play drive but were forced to punt. Ward was sacked by Brayden Malone for an 11-yard loss to the 9-yard line to end the quarter.

But Brumfield bolted 56 yards to the Rock Hill 35 and three plays later Ward found Hunt on a post route for a 20-yard scoring strike. Brock Friend blocked the conversion and it was 20-0 at the 10:16 mark.

Following a second Rock Hill punt, Fairland used just five plays to score with Ward and Hunt hooking up on a 62-yard screen pass and it was now 27-0 with 5:50 to go in the half.

A 9-play Rock Hill march stalled at the Fairland 43 and Ward hit Zander Schmidt on a screen play that went the distance for a scoring and a 34-0 lead with 2:52 left in the half.

Neither team scored in the third quarter although Rock Hill had a 14-play drive fizzle at the 4-yard line.

Fairland’s second unit took advantage of two 15-yard penalties including a roughing the passer to drive the length of the field and score on a 3-yard run by Garrett Spence with 2:15 to go.

Rock Hill then ran its only play of the fourth quarter and it was a 72-yard touchdown gallop by Hayden Harper with 1:11 to play. Parker Knipp kicked the conversion to set the final score.

Brumfield had a big game with 101 yards rushing on just seven carries and caught two passes for 65 yards and a score.

Ward was 9-of-10 passing for 290 yards and five TDs while Hunt caught four passes for 138 yards and three scores.

Rock Hill (3-5) had 265 yards — all on the ground — led by Harper with 137 yards on 19 carries. Hunter Blagg added 66 yards on 13 carries and Owen Hankins was right behind with 64 yards on 11 attempts.

Fairland (6-1) will now host Nelsonville-York at 7 p.m. next Saturday in the playoffs.

Rock Hill 0 0 0 7 = 7

Fairland 14 20 0 7 = 41

First Quarter

Fa – J.D. Brumfield 58 pass from Max Ward (Emma Marshall kick) 11:32

Fa – Gavin Hunt 59 pass from Max Ward (Emma Marshall kick) 5:30

Second Quarter

Fa – Gavin Hunt 20 pass from Max Ward (kick blocked) 11:32

Fa – Gavin Hunt 62 pass from Max Ward (Emma Marshall kick) 5:50

Fa – Zander Schmidt 57 pass from Max Ward (Emma Marshall kick) 2:52

Fourth Quarter

Fa – Garrett Spence 3 run (Emma Marshall kick) 2:15

RH – Hayden Harper 72 run (Parker Knipp kick) 1:11

——

RH Fa

First downs 13 13

Rushes-yards 49-265 19-124

Passing yards 0 290

Total yards 265 414

Cmp-Att-Int 0-4-0 9-11-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 5-50 3-33

Punts-average 2-31.5 0-00.0

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Rock Hill: Hayden Harper 19-137 TD, Hunter Blagg 13-66, Owen Hankins 11-64, Chase Delong 1-2, Hunter Massie 5-minus 4; Fairland: J.D. Brumfield 7-101, Max Ward 1-minus 11, Garrett Spence 5-22 TD, Tevin Taylor 1-3, Peyton Jackson 4-14, team 1-minus 5.

PASSING — Rock Hill: Hunter Massie 0-4-0; Fairland: Max Ward 9-10-0 290, Peyton Jackson 0-1-0.

RECEIVING — Rock Hill: None; Fairland: Gavin Hunt 4-138 3TDs, J.D. Brumfield 2-65 TD, Zander Schmidt 1-57 TD, Peyton Jackson 1-22, Brycen Hunt 1-8.