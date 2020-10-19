Lady Dragons top Piketon in shutout, 1-0

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — It’s Miller time for the Fairland Lady Dragons.

Nina Miller, that is.

Miller scored the game’s lone goal with 6:12 left in the second half as the Lady Dragons blanked the Piketon Lady Red Streaks 1-0 on Monday in a non-league soccer game.

Fairland outshot Piketon 31-6 including 20 shots one goal to just one for the Lady Red Streaks.

Lady Dragons’ goalkeeper Miaa Howard turned away the only shot on goal attempt. Piketon’s Natalie Cooper was busy as she stopped of the 20 attempts.

Piketon 0 0 = 0

Fairland 0 1 = 1

Second Half

Fa – Nina Miller (unassisted) 6:12

Saves – PHS: Natalie Cooper 19; FHS: Miaa Howard 1

Shots – PHS: 6; FHS: 31

Shots on Goal – PHS: 1; FHS: 20

Corner kicks – PHS: 0; FHS: 3