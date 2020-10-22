expand
October 22, 2020

Redmen fall to Jeeps in sectional finals, 2-1

By Jim Walker

Published 12:24 am Thursday, October 22, 2020


Rock Hill Redmen Parker Knipp (15) battles the South Webster goalie Jaren Lower (5) in an attempt to score during Wednesday’s sectional tournament soccer game. The Redmen fell, 2-1. (Kent Sanborn/Southern Ohio Sports Photos)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Things started well for the Rock Hill Redmen.
And then it all seemed to stop.
The Redmen got the first goal of the game early but couldn’t not find the net the rest of the game as they lost to the South Webster Jeeps 2-1 on Wednesday in the Division 3 sectional soccer finals.
Sam Simpson scored an unassisted goal at the 9:52 mark of the first half for a 1-0 Rock Hill lead.
The Jeeps tied the game late in the half when Connor Bender got a goal with an assist from Trae Zimmerman at the 34:19 mark.
South Webster then scored early in the second half when Zimmerman got a goal with an assist from Elijah Blake with 47:31 on the clock.
Rock Hill goalkeeper Blake Wilson had 11 saves as the Jeeps took 13 shots on goal and 27 shots overall.
South Webster goalie Jaren Lower had three saves as Rock Hill took just nine shots and four on goal.
South Webster (7-6-5) plays at Lynchburg-Clay on Saturday in the district semifinals.
So. Webster 1 1 = 2
Rock Hill 1 0 = 1
First Half
RH – Sam Simpson (unassisted) 9:52
SW – Connor Bender (assist Trae Zimmerman) 34:19
Second Half
SW – Trae Zimmerman (assist Elijah Blake) 47:31
—————
Saves – SW: Jaren Lower 3; RH: Blake Wilson 11.
Shots on Goal – SW: 13; RH: 4
Shots – SW: 27; RH: 9.
Corner kicks – South Webster 12, Rock Hill 1
Fouls – South Webster 9, Rock Hill 2.
Offside – None.

